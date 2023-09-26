Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake Season Finale Details Released

Fionna And Cake's first season is about to come to an end and new details have emerged for the season finale.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has found serious success on MAX, continuing the story of the land of Oooo in some unexpected ways. Seeing Fionn and Cake arrive in the universe of Finn and Jake, the duo has teamed up with the former Ice King, Simon, to traverse the multiverse. Taking a decidedly darker approach than the original Cartoon Network series, the final two episodes of season one will arrive later this week and new details have emerged as to what could be Fionna and Cake's final adventure.

In the latest two episodes of the spin-off series, Fionna, Cake, and Simon encounter the darkest universes so far as they try to save reality from some dark designs. With Marceline the Vampire Queen transforming most of the population into vampires in one and the Lich King achieving his goal of wiping out life on Earth in another, it's hard to think that the two heroines could stumble upon any darker realities than these. In the previous installment, the trio ran into quite the cliffhanger as they are hurled into parts unknown as Simon made the difficult choice of placing the crown on his head once again to call upon the powers of the Ice King but potentially lose his mind in the process.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

Adventure Time: Finale And Cake

The ninth episode of Fionna And Cake is titled "Casper And Nova", with the description for the penultimate installment reading as such, "Simon finds his mind transported through space and time as danger approaches Fionna and Cake." The final episode of season one is titled "Cheers", and the description for the finale reads as such, "Fionna, Cake and their friends fight to save the world. Simon faces his demons."

The final episodes will arrive on MAX on September 28th. While the series saw some major success on Warner Bros Discovery's streaming platform, a second season has yet to be confirmed. Adventure Time might have brought Finn and Jake's story to an end via Distant Lands, but it's clear that the land of Oooo can still be revisited in a number of ways thanks to its ever-increasing colorful cast.

Do you think Fionna and Cake rivals Finn and Jake's adventures? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adventure Time.

Via Toon Hive