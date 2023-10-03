Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Almost Had a Major Cartoon Network Crossover

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake introduced fans to the wider multiverse in the Adventure Time franchise, and it turns out it could have expanded even further into Cartoon Network's own multiverse as the series almost had a crossover with another major series, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack! Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premiered on Max over the Summer and continued the stories for the characters first teased as figments of the Ice King's imagination in Adventure Time. And as this new series continued, Fionna and Cake hopped across multiverses in a chase to somehow save their own world from destruction.

During one of the episodes, an Easter Egg reveals that The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack was considered one of the universes in Adventure Time's grander universe. It unfortunately didn't go any further than this fun shout out to a Cartoon Network classic series, but Fionna and Cake creator and executive producer Adam Muto explained that there almost was as a full crossover episode for Adventure Time and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack before it got cut due to the ten episode length of the series.

Adventure Time's Possible Cartoon Network Crossover

When asked by ScreenRant's Robert Pitman about potential multiverses that Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake didn't get to include the series, Muto revealed some ideas that didn't get fleshed out into full episodes, "I'll have to look at the list. Some of them were just like, 'oh, this is a look,' or 'that looks cool.' And they just were visually interesting, but it was hard to say we need a whole episode there." But then explained that The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack cameo could have turned into more.

"I think initially when we talked about like the FlapJack cameo we were like, 'maybe we just go to Flapjack for an entire episode and have a crossover.' And then eventually that got stripped away, because we only had 10 episodes. I'm trying to think if [there are] any others, but that was the one that stands out." The two series already share many connections with the biggest being Roz Ryan playing a major role in both shows (as Cake in Fionna and Cake and Bubbie in Flapjack), so it certainly would have been a welcome crossover for animation fans.

