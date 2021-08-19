Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City Premiere Date Announced

✖

The fourth and final Adventure Time: Distant Lands special has a release date. HBO Max has announced that Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, September 2nd. The news comes almost a month after key art for the special was revealed by executive producer Adam Muto as part of a San Diego Comic-Con 2021 panel. The three previously-released specials, BMO, Obsidian, and Together Again, are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Per the official description of the special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler as he starts a new life as just another inexperienced wizard school student. But when mysterious events around campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Young Peppermint Butler will be voiced in the special by Mace Montgomery Miskel while Toks Olagundoye will voice Dr. Caledonius and Bex Taylor-Klaus will voice Blaine.

“When we left Peppermint Butler, he was kind of restarting,” Muto said during the San Diego Comic-Con 2021 panel. "What would his story be that would be way different than Finn and Jake? It was a chance to explore the lore of [Wizard City].”

Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. Last year, the first of these specials, BMO, followed the lovable little robot on a new adventure to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. The second special, Obsidian, centered on Marceline the Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum as they confronted their rocky past to face off against an ancient foe. And, the third, Together Again, saw Finn the Human and Jake the Dog reunite to embark on the most important adventure of their lives. Adventure Time: Distant Lands is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, September 2nd. A new Adventure Time spin-off series, Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake was announced for HBO Max earlier this week. You can read more about that announcement here.

Are you looking forward to Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City? What has been your favorite Adventure Time: Distant Lands installment thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!