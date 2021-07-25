Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City Key Art Revealed

As part of a San Diego Comic-Con 2021 panel this week, new key art for the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands special Wizard City was revealed by executive producer Adam Muto. While there is still no definitive release date for the upcoming special, the new key art gives an idea of what to expect as a young Peppermint Butler enrolls in a school for wizards in the eponymous city. Wizard City marks the last of the initially announced Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials with BMO, Obsidian, and Together Again currently available on HBO Max already.

Young Peppermint Butler will be voiced in the special by Mace Montgomery Miskel while Toks Olagundoye will voice Dr. Caledonius and Bex Taylor-Klaus will voice Blaine. The full key art for Wizard City also seems to have the wizard Abracadaniel in it, who was voiced in the Adventure Time series by Steve Little. The voice actor previously provided the voice for the older Peppermint Butler in the series and specials. You can check out the full key art for Wizard City, designed and painted by Joy Ang with a logo designed by Michael DeForge, below:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City key art

designed & painted by @JoyAng

logo designed by @michael_deforge pic.twitter.com/jXeAp8dnaQ — adam muto (@MrMuto) July 24, 2021

In general, the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials have been received particularly well. ComicBook.com's own... well, me, ended up giving both BMO and Together Again a 4 out of 5 while Obsidian, which largely focused on the relationship between Princess Bubblegum and Marceline, earned a rare 5 out of 5. Wizard City has some large expectations to fill if it really is the last of the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials to get produced for HBO Max.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City does not yet have a definitive release date, but it is expected to hit the streaming subscription service this year. The most recent Adventure Time: Distant Lands special, Together Again, was released on HBO Max back in May. The previous two Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials, BMO and Obsidian, are currently available to stream on the subscription service. Adventure Time itself concluded after 10 seasons back in 2018. Adventure Time: Distant Lands was announced for HBO Max in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Adventure Time right here.

