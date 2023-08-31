Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Opening Released

Today is a big day for fans of animation as Jujutsu Kaisen is launching the Shibuya Incident Arc and Netflix has released its live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece. To add to your weekend watching, MAX has also dropped the first two episodes of Adventure Time's latest spin-off, Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake. With the new opening hitting the internet, the adventures of Fionna and Cake look drastically different from what we saw of Finn and Jake.

Since its debut on Cartoon Network, Adventure Time has become a fan-favorite series with its wild locales and endearing characters. Once the initial series came to an end, the franchise continued with spin-off shows that mostly fell under the "Distant Lands" banner. As one can see from this new intro, it's clear that the new adventures of Fionna and her trusted feline look far more like the world we know rather than Oooo.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Return

The FULL HD Fionna and Cake Intro IS SOOOOO GOOOOOD I love this song already it's a BOP! #FionnaandCake pic.twitter.com/RckDaiV6ZW — Unorthodox (Zaza Waybright) Individual 🐀 (@Le_Unorthodox) August 31, 2023

Our own Nick Valdez had the opportunity to review Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, noting that the new spin-off was a treat for fans both old and new to the land of Oooo, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will admittedly hit much better with fans of the original Adventure Time series as there are tons of references and Easter eggs that they will recognize more. However, it's very much a story that someone new can enjoy without much prior context, thanks to the emotional core for Fionna and Cake at the center of it all. Although the series assumes that viewers will have prior Adventure Time experience due to the multiversal nature of the overall arc of the season (and which characters are involved in it), Fionna and Cake's struggle comes from a very real place of wanting adventure in a mundane and boring life."

If you want to know more about the upcoming spin-off, here's how MAX describes Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, "Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov."

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake releases its first two episodes with Max on Thursday, August 31st with two episodes releasing weekly through September 28th.