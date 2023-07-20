Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Releases New Trailer, Release Date

The story of Finn and Jake might be over in the Adventure Time universe, but the series is set to continue with two unlikely protagonists in Fionna and Cake. With Fionna set as a female version of Finn and Cake set as a feline, female version of Jake The Dog, the series is premiering at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Luckily, if you are unable to attend the convention, a new trailer and release date has arrived to give fans a closer look at the Adventure Time spin-off series.

If you're unfamiliar with the Fionna and Cake, the pair was originally created as a result of the Ice King and his mountains of fan fiction that he created in the original series. In this new trailer, it seems as though the pair will be getting something of an origin story as we are shown younger iterations of the female duo. Clearly, Fionna and Cake will be traveling across the multiverse in this new spin-off, meaning that it's possible that other familiar faces from the land of "Oooo" will be making an appearance.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake New Trailer And Release Date

The newest trailer for the Adventure Time side story has a lot to offer in terms of giving animation fans a better idea of its premise. Arriving on MAX on August 31st, the series appears to examine Fionna and Cake in the world that existed prior to the events that gave us Finn and Jake. It will be interesting to see just how much of the series remains part of the Ice King's mind and/or outside of it.

Alongside the new trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, the series released a new description of the spin-off series that will release ten new episodes later this summer, "Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov."

