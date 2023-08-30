Adventure Time Reveals First Look At Finn in Fionna And Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake is set to explore the land of Oooo once again, though Finn and Jake won't be in the driver's seat this time around. While the Cartoon Network fan-favorite has seen various continuances thanks to the stories in Adventure Time: Distant Lands, this latest television show will examine the characters that originally spawned from the mind of the Ice King. Landing on August 31st, Fionna and Cake might be focusing on the gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake, but one of the original dynamic duo is set to make a return.

Fionna and Cake had a number of appearances in the original Adventure Time animated series, first spawning thanks to the disturbing imagination of the Ice King. Hitting the scene as fan-fiction characters, the ten-episode series is aiming to breathe new life into the pair, though there are questions concerning their current status in the universe. Without diving into spoiler territory, Finn and Jake's adventures had a rather definitive ending in the initial series, so it will be interesting to see how the pair emerge in Fionna and Cake's adventures.

Adventure Time: Finn & Fionna & Cake

Earlier this year, the creators behind Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake had confirmed that Finn and Jake would be returning in some shape or form with this new spin-off series. Thanks to this first look, we are able to see a very adult Finn interacting with the Ice King's human form. Whenever the series is taking place, it's clearly a very different time from the earliest adventures of the human and his shape-shifting dog.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

If you wanted to know more about the upcoming spin-off, here's how MAX describes Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, "Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov."

