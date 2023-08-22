Adventure Time Episodes to Watch Before Fionna and Cake's Premiere

The Adventure Time franchise is coming back to screens with a brand new series exploring Fionna and Cake after their debut in the original run, and there are a few episodes that fans will need to check out before jumping into the new series! Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is promising a greater exploration of the parallel universe once introduced in Adventure Time's run with a lead duo that was much different from Finn and Jake (but also not really). With a skew towards older audiences this time around, and aiming for fans of the original Adventure Time series, you might need a refresher on Fionna and Cake.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake teases that it will feature some elements that have carried over from their appearances in the original Adventure Time series, but luckily there are only a handful of episodes that fans will need to rewatch before jumping into the new adventure. Outside of watching how Adventure Time came to an end (in case any of that ends up being relevant to the new series), here's a breakdown of the episodes fans need to check out (as Adventure Time's now streaming on Max) before diving into Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

Which Adventure Time Episodes Have Fionna and Cake?

"Adventure Time With Fionna and Cake" (Season 3 Episode 9)

Synopsis: " It's a parallel universe where we explore the adventures of Fionna and Cake from the land of Aaa!"

It's a parallel universe where we explore the adventures of Fionna and Cake from the land of Aaa!" Why You Should Watch: It's the very first episode that introduced a genderbent version of the Adventure Time series, and launched a whole new wave of fans who hoped to see more of this parallel universe crafted by the Ice King. You kind of have to see how it all first started.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"Bad Little Boy" (Season 5 Episode 11)

Synopsis: "The princesses are sick and tired of Ice King's crazy Fionna & Cake stories, so Marceline stops by the Ice Kingdom to show him how it's done."

"The princesses are sick and tired of Ice King's crazy Fionna & Cake stories, so Marceline stops by the Ice Kingdom to show him how it's done." Why You Should Watch: This one expands Fionna and Cake with the most popular addition to the alternate universe, Marshall Lee. Voiced by Donald Glover (who is returning for the character in the new series), Fionna and Marshall Lee's performance of "Bad Little Boy" remains one of the most iconic musical moments in Adventure Time's run overall. It only made the desire for more of Fionna and Cake grow even stronger.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"The Prince Who Wanted Everything (Season 6 Episode 9)

Synopsis: "The beautiful and sensitive Lumpy Space Prince flees his cruel parents to start a new life."

"The beautiful and sensitive Lumpy Space Prince flees his cruel parents to start a new life." Why You Should Watch: This entry continues to expand Fionna and Cake's universe with another hilarious addition as Lump Space Princess asks Ice King to judge her own story featuring the debut of Lumpy Space Prince and was hoping to bring it all to life through Ice King's words. Unfortunately the fantasy stays a fantasy, but plants some curious seeds that end up being explored much later in the franchise.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"Five Short Tables" (Season 8 Episode 9)

Synopsis: "Fionna and Cake go on a cooking adventure to push Cake's art to an all-new level."

"Fionna and Cake go on a cooking adventure to push Cake's art to an all-new level." Why You Should Watch: While not as notable for the Fionna and Cake universe as the others, it was another great episode exploring more of the duo as Ice King had them explore more layers of their world. It's where we saw new additions like Flame Prince, and yet another defeat of the Ice Queen. It was also a play on the "Five Short Graybles" episode where Ice King connected each of the small stories with a "table" theme with an explanation at the end.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"Fionna and Cake and Fionna" (Season 9 Episode 12)

Synopsis: "An unexpected critic shows up at Ice King's latest Fionna and Cake book reading."

"An unexpected critic shows up at Ice King's latest Fionna and Cake book reading." Why You Should Watch: As the final official entry in the Fionna and Cake saga before Adventure Time came to an end, it's definitely one fans should check out before the new series. Not only does it plant a major hint at where the new series goes in the future, but it also introduces the idea of the real Fionna crossing over universes and coming to the Land of OOO to meet the Ice King. Which as the teasers for Fionna and Cake have set up, it's something that is likely happening in the new series.

Have you been checking out Adventure Time in anticipation of the new Fionna and Cake series? Let us know all of your thoughts about the duo in the comments!