Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Visits Its Darkest Universes

In a bid to lay claim to the Ice King's Crown, Fionna, Cake, and Simon are jumping to alternate universes. While Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake has shown some worlds that have quite a few problems, the darkest universes have arrived in episodes seven and eight of the series. While one has a Marceline the Vampire Queen that took a very different path from what we originally saw, the dark universe of episode eight has a land of Oooo that had its darkest villain achieve his goals.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episodes of Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. The seventh episode of this Adventure Time spin-off imagines a world where Simon had died before he had ever met Marceline, seemingly never finding the Ice King's crown and dying in the nuclear wasteland. Seemingly found by her father, Marceline becomes the "star" of this universe overrun by vampires, as Princess Bubblegum and some resistance fighters attempt to take down the undead hordes. Fionna, Cake, and Simon are able to survive the events of this universe, but the same might not be able to be said for Bubblegum and Marceline, who seemingly face a shared demise as the trio departs for parts unknown.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

The universe that the heroes visit in episode eight might not be filled with creatures of the night, but it might be darker than the reality that the trio left. In this new universe, the protagonists stumble upon this reality's BMO, who is the only being who is apparently functional. Discovering that the Lich King achieved his goal of wiping out all life on the planet in this universe, Simon attempts to put things right and send Fionna and Cake home, but unfortunately, things seem to have gone awry.

The latest spin-off series has been a success for MAX, routinely topping the charts when it comes to the streaming service's original content. Fionna And Cake has taken a drastically more mature approach to its storytelling, as the series hasn't been shy about introducing some adult themes and bloodshed when the story calls for it. With the series confirmed for ten episodes, next week will bring about the finale of the successful side story.

How have you felt about Fionna And Cake's multiverse adventure so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adventure Time.