Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Teases Cartoon Network Multiverse

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has been a hit for MAX, returning animation fans to the world of Oooo by following the gender-swapped iterations of Finn the Human and Jake The Dog. In the fourth episode of the series that arrived earlier this week, both Fionna and Cake learn more about their origins thanks in part to the Wishmaster Prismo. While some major truth bombs were dropped on the adventurous pair, the recent installment also took the opportunity to revisit a fan-favorite Cartoon Network series and establish a multiverse for the network.

Fionna and Cake were first introduced in the original Adventure Time series, seemingly spawning from the mind of the Ice King as the twisted villain created his own world of fan fiction. In the recent episode, it is revealed that Fionna and Cake was initially an idea that was planted in Ice King's mind by Prismo, and the wishmaster had taken the opportunity to create a reality that had the dynamic duo in it. Of course, as Adventure Time fans now see, both Fionna and Cake are quite different in this new universe from how they appeared in their introduction. As Prismo breaks down the multiverse, a classic Cartoon Network series had the briefest of moments to return.

The Misadventures of Fionna And Cake And Flapjack

While showing Fionna and Cake alternate universes, many of which were created by a wish, Prismo briefly shows the pair the world of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack. First debuting on Cartoon Network in 2008, the series garnered three seasons and saw the titular Flapjack attempting to find an island that is made entirely of candy. Since the series' conclusion, there have been no further marvelous misadventures for the animated characters until now.

// FIONNA AND CAKE SPOILERS

FLAPJACK CAMEO IN ADVENTURE TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/beGtjDLVU2 — nico 🦈 fionna and cake spoilers!! (@luzsrealm) September 7, 2023

There has been no word that we'll see a revival of Flapjack, K'nuckles, and Bubble, though it's clear that fans and animators alike have a soft spot for this Cartoon Network classic. Following the conclusion of the original Adventure Time series, the franchise has lived on with side stories running under the title of Distant Lands and now with Fionna and Cake. Considering how popular this new series has been on MAX, we might be seeing much more of the world of Oooo in the future.

