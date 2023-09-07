Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Recasts Justin Roiland Character

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has explored the multiverse, like the Marvel and DC Cinematic Universes, albeit in a very different way. As the Fionna and Cake of this new universe find themselves in the land of Oooo, the fourth episode of the series is able to show some familiar characters and universes for Cartoon Network fans. Much like with Rick And Morty and Solar Opposites, the role that was originally voiced by Justin Roiland has received a new voice actor thanks to the controversy surrounding Roiland it seems.

For those who might not know, Justin Roiland played the role of Lemongrab in Adventure Time, an annoying antagonist who cared little for those around him and eventually created his own kingdom that spawned quite a few lemon characters. While no official statement was released in terms of the re-cast, Roiland's role is now played by Jinkx Monsoon, who also plays the part of Normulon in Fionna And Cake's new adventure. Jinkx Monsoon was actually the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race's fifth season and was the first person to win two seasons of the show. Lemongrab hasn't had much of a role in the latest animated series, though it's possible the shrill creature might make a comeback before the latest season ends.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Adventure Time: Lemongrab's New Voice

Lemongrab, and his sibling, first appeared in Fionna And Cake as humans in the pair's universe, which created humanistic portrayals of many of the characters that debuted in the first seasons of Adventure Time. During the fourth episode of Fionna And Cake, Lemongrab is attempting to get his camel to drink water, netting the antagonist a kick to the face. Ironically, the recent installment also saw a brief return to The Misadventures of Flapjack, another beloved Cartoon Network series.

In Solar Opposites, Roiland's character, Korvo, was voiced by Dan Steves in the recent season of the Hulu original animated series. While the parts of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith will be recast as well, Adult Swim has been tight-lipped so far regarding who will take on the role as season seven approaches.

Did you have a chance to check out the new voice of Lemongrab?