Over the Garden Wall Creator Breaks Silence on Max Removal

It is the story that never ends, it seems. After Warner Bros. began its merger with Discovery, questions ran rampant about the companies’ content, and animation fans were blindsided by the answer. When Max (then HBO Max) addressed the merge, a slew of animated content was wiped from the service in a cost-saving bid. Now, it seems more beloved animated series are being cut from Max, and the creator of Over the Garden Wall has addressed the situation.

The update comes from X (Twitter) as creator Patrick McHale posted a note to fans. After news of Over the Garden Wall’s removal went live, the writer admitted how bummed the news left them.

“It’s funny, I just saw this now,” McHale wrote about the news. “Coincidentally, I’ve been fighting the urge to tweet this all day: “I hope somebody is out there ripping and saving all the stuff on all these streaming services because I’m pretty sure so much of it is going to disappear and become lost media.”

As you can see, the now-deleted tweet shows McHale was just as blindsided by Max’s decision. Over the Garden Wall is slated to leave Max on August 31st despite glowing reviews and a cult following. This means the most accessible way to watch Over the Garden Wall defaults to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Blu-ray. So for now, fans of the gorgeous animated series better invest in the physical media ASAP.

If you are not familiar with Over the Garden Wall, the series debuted through Cartoon Network in 2014. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis here: “Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home.”

