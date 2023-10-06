Adventure Time Creator Confirms Fionna And Cake Season 2 is "In Discussion"

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake didn't just bring back the female iterations of Finn and Jake, but it gave them unique identities that made them far more than fan-fiction creations that spawned from the mind of the Ice King. Navigating the multiverse alongside Simon Petrikov, the first season came to an end by creating a new status quo for the human warrior and her trusty feline. While a season two has yet to be confirmed, co-creator Adam Muto has dropped a bombshell that talks have begun for Fionna and Cake's potential comeback.

Adventure Time became one of the biggest animated originals on Cartoon Network, netting ten seasons following Finn and Jake. The franchise gave the original duo a definitive ending in Distant Lands and proceeded to follow along with several of their supporting cast in the spin-off series. With Fionna and Cake, the franchise explored new territory while giving us new iterations of characters that spawned from the Land of Oooo.

Will Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Season 2 Happen?

Muto confirmed in a recent talk with Variety that a discussion has begun as to a possible season two, stating that he's not sure how Fionna and Cake will return, "The future of "Fionna and Cake," and the "Adventure Time" franchise as a whole, is still in the brainstorming phase. My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons. What shape that takes, if that's a 'Fionna & Cake' Season 2 or it's more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There's a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special."

While Fionna and Cake's ending at the end of season one was fairly definitive, there was a rather big moment that could be further explored in future seasons. Prismo, the all-powerful being that was effectively responsible for creating the protagonists' universe, was "glitching out" for the briefest of moments in the finale, potentially meaning that something is up with the Finn and Jake ally.

