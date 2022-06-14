Spy x Family: AEW's Hikaru Shida Shows Off Forger Family Cosplay

✖

Spy x Family has been the hugest new series premiere of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and now it's gotten even more love thanks to former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida showing off some awesome cosplay for each member of the Forger Family! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise was already a huge success with Shueisha with just its manga sales alone, but now the series has entered into a whole new world of popularity thanks to its official anime adaptation. The anime has introduced even more fans to the unique three characters of the Forger Family at the center of a huge fake-out.

Fans have been showing the Forger family some major love over the course of the anime's run this season, and this has ranged from all sorts of fun tributes to each of the looks the family members take on. It's not hard to see why given how stylish each of their looks has been thus far, and now one of the coolest tributes has come from AEW standout Hikaru Shida. The AEW star has shared a slick reel with fans on Instagram that shows off her takes on not only Yor Forger, but Anya and Loid as well to complete the entire family picture. Check it out below:

The anime is still running as part of the Spring 2022 season, so you can find Spy x Family's entire anime run thus far with Crunchyroll as well (in both Japanese and English audio). They describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How do you like Hikaru Shida's take on Spy x Family's Forger Family? How have you liked the anime series' run thus far? What are you hoping to see before the anime ends its first outing? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!