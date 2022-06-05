Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 9

✖

Spy x Family has launched the ninth episode of its debut anime run, and has released a special poster to help celebrate! The anime debut for the series is nearing the end of its first cour in just a few weeks, and fans are starting to see the wrinkles to the status quo that will make things tougher for the Forger family going forward. Because while the three of them have become adjusted to their fake familial lives together, the recent episodes have proved that there are going to be a lot of unexpected challenges that they need to overcome to keep Twilight's Operation Strix afloat.

With the previous episode of Spy x Family introducing Yor's brother Yuri, who also happens to be a member of the secret police seeking Twilight, Yor and Loid discovered that they would need to go further than they ever would before in order to keep her brother off their tail. To celebrate all of the shenanigans in Episode 9, Spy x Family shared a much more delightful poster that showcases the Forger family on a rainy day out. You can check it out below:

Rainy day with the Forgers ☔️ pic.twitter.com/9IB8o1Ctcu — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) June 4, 2022

Spy x Family Episode 9 is titled "Show Off How in Love You Are," and you can find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "In order to prove to Yuri that they are actually a married couple, Loid and Yor are supposed to kiss. Loid is willing to get this done immediately for the sake of Operation Strix, but Yor can't do this sober, so she ends up downing a bunch of wine and gets drunk. Yuri sees his sister this way, also gets drunk, and is unable to make rational decisions anymore..."

You can find Spy x Family's entire anime run thus far with Crunchyroll as well (in both Japanese and English audio), and they describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How did you like Spy x Family's newest episode? How are you liking the anime's run so far? What are you hoping to see before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!