AEW Star Shanna Rocks Dragon Ball Ring Gear and Ignites the Fandom

All Elite Wrestling continues to make major statements with wrestling fans ever since it began airing its weekly Dynamite program on Wednesday evenings. Thanks to this new broadcast, fans have been introduced to a whole new roster of talented stars who each have been making waves in their own right. But unlike other programs like those handled by the WWE, there are several stars who are able to show off their love for pop culture juggernauts without being too concerned with things like copyright or whether or not it will hit with the crowd.

AEW star Shanna’s gear certainly struck a major chord with fans as she showed up to the latest All Elite Wrestling Dynamite donned in wrestling gear inspired by Dragon Ball‘s Goku. With the red and orange motif that fans are so familiar with and the King Kai school logo (along with a cool four star Dragon Ball on her knee pad), Shanna was ready to take it all!

Her gear is inspired by Dragon Ball, but so is her moveset as she incorporates moves like Goku’s Kamehameha Wave and Spirit Bomb (often asking for help to gather energy from the crowd) into her repertoire. Read on to see what fans are saying about Shanna’s Dragon Ball gear, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Shanna Did a Kamehameha!

Yeah Shanna la catcheuse française en tenu de Dragon ball qui fait des kamehameha trop sympa pic.twitter.com/rwEKWakMUa — Lord Batair (@LordBatairLP) February 23, 2020

“Shanna Making a Statement”

“Shanna a Dragon Ball Z Fan?”

Shanna a dragon ball z fan???



Added to List Of Wives 😍✅#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWAtlanta — Kyle Masters (@RealKyleMasters) February 20, 2020

“I Turned Off Dragon Ball Super to Watch Shanna Wrestle”

I turned off Dragon Ball Super to watch Shanna wrestle as Goku #AEWDynamite #AEW — (((NickNameless))) (@nickl104) February 20, 2020

Much Appreciated

I do appreciate Shanna for her dragon ball gear — Rale Sensai (@RaleOfTheLeaf) February 23, 2020

Good Vibes

Shanna has a Dragon Ball Z vibe to her gear tonight #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TcWjqjxN4E — Brian (@_flyinbrian) February 20, 2020

“Too Sweet”

#AEWDynamite shanna with the Dragon ball attire!! Too sweet — Truestory Cory (@Czero23) February 20, 2020

Thumbs Up!