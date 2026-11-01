After 5 Years, A Fan-Favorite Anime to Return With New Movie Ahead of Season 2

It’s been five years since this anime first wrapped up its first season, but it has surprisingly announced it’s coming back with a new movie while Season 2 is now in the works. The anime adaptation for Aki Hamazi’s Bocchi the Rock! made its debut back in 2022, and was one of the most popular new anime releases of that year overall. It finally announced a few years after its original debut that a second season was in the works, but that’s now not the only surprise.

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Bocchi the Rock! has announced that it’s coming to the big screen across Japan with a new feature film debut next year, and has actually revealed the first look at this surprise project with its first teaser trailer and visual. Setting up a prequel that will follow Nijika and her older sister, it’s going to give fans even more of a look at her life before the events of the main series. You can check out the first look at Bocchi the Rock‘s new movie below.

Bocchi the Rock! Movie Announced for 2027 Ahead of Season 2

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Bocchi the Rock! Hoshi no Ashiato will be making its debut across Japan sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of this time. It has also yet to reveal whether or not it will be getting an international release, and we’ll likely find out sometime after it releases with an official English language title. The film adapts a special bonus chapter from Aki Hamazi’s original manga that sees Nijika Ichiji traveling together with her older sister Seika. The production staff for the film has been announced too.

Bocchi the Rock! Hoshi no Ashiato will be directed by Shin Wakabayashi for returning studio CloverWorks. Erika Yoshida returns from the TV anime series to provide the screenplay while Yukiko Horiguchi will be providing the character designs, and Akiko Fujita serves as sound director. But while this new feature film is hitting next year, thankfully it has also been confirmed that the previously announced Season 2 of the TV series is still in the works.

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Bocchi the Rock! Season 2 is currently now in the works, but has no release window or date as of this time. It will be five years since the first season’s release when this new prequel film hits, so hopefully the new season won’t be too far off. CloverWorks producer Shouta Umehara took to social media to offer an update on the new season, “We’re currently in the midst of production for Season 2, with the script and storyboards reaching their final stages and animation progressing steadily, but we’ve gone ahead and announced the new movie!”

Bocchi the Rock! Season 2 still has no update on when it’s going to hit, but it seems like everything has been coming along nicely. Given just how well received that debut season really was, it’s probably for the best that the team behind it is taking all the time they need in order to have the best return possible. For now, catch up on Bocchi the Rock!’s debut season with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Are you ready for its comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!