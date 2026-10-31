Crunchyroll Confirms U.S. Release Date for Major Anime Movie Finale – Watch New Trailer

A major anime franchise is coming to an end eight years after its original debut with a new feature film finale, and Crunchyroll has now confirmed its release date for fans in the United States with a new trailer and poster showing it all off. The anime adaptation for Hajime Kamoshida’s Rascal Does Not Dream light novel franchise is now working its way through theaters across Japan with the final entry in its near decade long run. This new feature film is serving as the grand finale, and thankfully fans outside of Japan will get to see it too.

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Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend is the final film in the franchise that originally began with Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai in 2018, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have now confirmed that they will be bringing the new film to theaters across the United States and Canada for a limited three days of screening on February 21st, 23rd, and 24th next year. You can check out the new trailer celebrating its international release below.

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Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend is now hitting theaters across Japan, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will then be bringing the film to theaters in the United States and Canada on February 21st, 23rd, and 24th next year. This three day only, limited time window for screening the film will be offering both Japanese and English dubbed audio for the occasion. Though it will likely depend on your local theater listings when the time comes. Either way, this is a big deal as it puts a final bow on the long running anime.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend features a returning production staff from the TV anime franchise. Soichi Masui returns to direct the finale movie for CloverWorks with Aniplex handling the overall production. Masahiro Yokotani wrote the script, Satomi Tamura handled the characters, and fox capture plan composed the music. Picking up after the events of the second season, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, Mai Sakurajima is at the center once more as she has mysteriously disappeared out of reality.

How to Catch Up With Rascal Does Not Dream

©2025 HAJIME KAMOSHIDA/KADOKAWA/AOBUTA Project

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has released so far, it’s actually easier than ever to do so. The entire Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is now streaming with Crunchyroll exclusively with both Japanese and English language audio. This includes not only the main two seasons of the TV anime series, but also all three of the feature film OVA projects that had been released to tackle other novels in the series. And with this new movie, it’s all set to end.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend is also the name of the final volume of Hajime Kamoshida’s original light novel releases, so there’s not much left for the story as Sakuta needs to chase after Mai one last time to finally get to the bottom of what’s really been going on with the Puberty Syndrome after all these years. Are you going to see the movie finale when it hits theaters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!