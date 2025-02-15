Bocchi The Rock Announces Season 2

Not every anime in the world focuses on sparkling new transformations or battles that could shatter the Earth. Series like Bocchi The Rock are far more low stakes and will typically reel in viewers by presenting heart-touching stories that blend anime aesthetics with real life predicament. Following the first season success of the rocking anime focusing on Hitori Gotoh, Bocchi received two anime feature-length films that compiled the events of the series. The films saw success at the box office and we’re happy to share that the rock and roll anime has finally confirmed its comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a special event taking place in Tokyo, Japan, Bocchi The Rock’s creators announced that a second season was in the works that would once again bring back CloverWorks as the main animation studio. CloverWorks has been making a name for itself in the anime world with hits including, but not limited to, The Promised Neverland, Spy x Family, My Dress-Up Darling, Wind Breaker, and The Elusive Samurai. While the same studio is making a comeback, the director’s chair will see a new creator sitting in it as season one’s assistant director Yuusuke Yamamoto is stepping up to the plate. At present, a release window has yet to be confirmed but this is great news for Bocchi enthusiasts. You can check out the season two announcement video below.

Play video

Bocchi The Rock’s Creative Team Chimes In

To start, the first season’s director, Keiichiro Saito, announced his successor while also wishing them well on season two, “Bocchi the Rock! Congratulations on the announcement of the second season! This time, we are handing over the reins of director to Yamamoto Yusuke, but since the anime ended, many people have been expressing their anticipation for a second season, and I know that many people have been working towards making the second season of the anime a reality, so I am very happy to have been able to make this announcement in front of everyone. I trust that Yamamoto will be able to create an anime that is funny, cute, and passionate, so I am really looking forward to it! Bocchi the Rock! The fun is still to come! Thank you.”

Adding their thoughts, season two’s director Yusuke Yamamoto also talked about the beloved franchise’s big comeback, “It may be too early to make an announcement here, but we decided to make the announcement today because we want to reach out to as many fans as possible. We are happy to be able to enjoy cable tie bands again!

As the New Bozaro production team, we ask for your warm support.”

Bocci The Rock’s Rocking Memes

In 2024, prior the season two announcement, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Hitori Gotoh’s voice actor, Yoshino Aoyama, about the rise of Bocchi The Rock’s popularity thanks to its memes, “It was kind of like I noticed people worldwide were using videos with my voice in it, getting all worked up and meme-ing it up and then propagating my voice all over the world. That has never happened to me before. And I relate to Bocchi a lot in that I used to have very low self-confidence.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to this rocking anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Bocchi The Rock and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.