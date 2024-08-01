Bocchi the Rock Crew Never Saw Its Memes Coming

Bocchi The Rock rocked its way into the hearts of anime fans when the anime adaptation arrived on the small screen in 2022 from CloverWorks. Most recently, the franchise was able to hit new heights thanks to the release of its two compilation films in Japan. While the movies didn’t feature new footage for the first season, it helped to spread the word about the rocking series that has become a big player in the anime game. At this year’s Anime Expo, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with the director of the series and the voice of Bocchi (Hitori Gotoh) to talk about the memes of the anime taking the world by storm.

To start, series director Keiichiro Saitō discusses how Bocchi’s character helped fuel the anime going viral online, “I feel like the key point of Bocchi the Rock is that its main character is a big driving force in terms of memes. Because almost anything you can find on the Internet, there’s a way to fit Bocchi in it.By doing that, you’re gonna get interest from people who usually wouldn’t watch the anime because they’ll think, what does this meme mean? Where is she from? Then they start watching, and they get intrigued by the story. The show gets a new audience.”

To add to the director’s thoughts, voice actor Yoshino Aoyama expressed her shock and amazement at Bocchi The Rock gaining so much notoriety, “It was kind of like I noticed people worldwide were using videos with my voice in it, getting all worked up and meme-ing it up and then propagating my voice all over the world. That has never happened to me before. And I relate to Bocchi a lot inthat I used to have very low self-confidence.”

Aoyama continued, “So when the anime began going viral, it was more like, are they going to accept me and my voice? I was very unsure of how it would go. But I noticed as the memes kept coming up, there are so many people out there enjoying these memes. I began thinking, are they all saying that Bocchii is the best? That actually in turn kind of gave me self-confidence.”

