After 5 Years, Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of the Coolest Sci-Fi Anime Originals

Five years after it made its original premiere, Netflix is finally streaming one of the coolest original anime series that not enough fans got to see in action! Netflix has been making great strides in the last few years thanks to all of the new original and licensed anime productions they have brought to the streaming service, but some of these releases are being seen for the first time by a much wider audience than ever before. It means that a lot of these shows can go on to get an entire second life as a result.

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That’s the case for one science fiction anime release that really went under the radar despite just how cool it was. Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song was an original anime crafted by WIT Studio (the studio behind hits like Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and more) together with the writer behind the massively successful isekai light novel series, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-. A story about artificial intelligence taking over in the future, you should check it out on Netflix.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song Now Streaming on Netflix

Courtesy of WIT Studio

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song first made its debut back in 2021, and it’s a complete story with a single season of 13 episodes. Directed by Shinpei Ezaki for WIT Studio with a story written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, the science fiction series combined a lot of cool elements into a single story. It’s set in a distant future where artificial intelligence has advanced to the point where it’s commonplace. Humanity has limited these machines to a single function in order to make the best use out of them, and fans are then introduced to Diva, the first fully autonomous AI.

Diva is built with the idea that she needs to be a performing songstress in mind, but soon she meets an AI that comes from 100 years in the future to warn her about the fact that the AI will revolt and wipe out humanity in the time to come. Thus with this in mind, Diva begins to question her purpose and tries to ultimately save humanity from this terrible future. And that’s just the start of the twists and turns for the series, and it’s something that combines science fiction, action, intrigue, and idol performances into one cool package.

What Happened to Vivy’s Fluorite Eye’s Song?

Courtesy of WIT Studio

But as for why it fell into the cracks upon its original release, it really does all come down to timing. The anime was an original series that made its debut in Winter 2021, and that was when the anime industry was still in the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were many 2020 projects that had been delayed into the next year, and that meant that the slate was packed with releases that fans had been hoping to catch up on. There just wasn’t enough time to keep an eye out for original stories.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song has a lot of cool action sequences, and the series really tapped into a lot of the AI concepts that are more en vogue these days. It really felt like it was ahead of its time in a lot of ways years ago, but this new release on Netflix is going to be a perfect opportunity for a whole new wave of fans to check it out.

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