7 More Great Original Anime Not Based on Manga, Ranked

While many of the most popular anime are adaptations of popular manga, there is a trend of creators developing entirely original concepts directly for the screen without any source material. These projects often allow for more freedom when it comes to storytelling, exploring new and creative artistic visions, and creating stories that take advantage of the full potential of motion, sound, and color in ways manga panels cannot. Taking away the creative restraint required when adapting existing source material, a creative team for an original anime can build a world and a cast of characters completely from scratch and give audiences a brand new story that has an unknown trajectory. While most of these original series have since been adapted into manga, the creation of original anime has resulted in some of the most innovative and memorable series in the genre.

The following is a closer look at a selection of masterpieces that stand tall as brilliant original creations brought to life solely for anime.

7) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song (2021)

This sci-fi thriller follows Vivy, the first autonomous humanoid AI and a singer whose only mission is to make people happy with her music. Her peaceful existence comes to a screeching halt when an AI from 100 years in the future suddenly appears and recruits her for a different mission: to prevent a devastating war between AI and humanity.

The series tackles complex ethical questions about AI evolution and purpose; a discussion that is more timely now than ever. The animation by Wit Studio is exceptional and features beautifully fluid action sequences and stunningly musical performances that are integral to the story and the high-stakes fight for the future. A manga adaptation was developed after the series debuted.

6) Samurai Champloo (2004)

Set in a fictionalized version of Edo-period Japan, Samurai Champloo follows the chance meeting of three unlikely companions: Mugen, a hot-headed swordsman; Jin, a reserved and traditional ronin; and Fuu, a young girl who recruits the two as bodyguards on her journey to find a mysterious “samurai who smells of sunflowers.”

Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, the show is celebrated for its unique fusion of historical setting with modern-day elements, particularly its iconic hip-hop soundtrack and break-dancing-inspired fight choreography. Like Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, a manga adaptation was created after the series premiered. Samurai Champloo, at its core, is an episodic journey that blends action, comedy, and drama, with each character learning to coexist and respect the others’ different styles and worldviews.

5) Psycho-Pass (2012)

Set in a near-future dystopian Japan, Psycho-Pass explores a society governed by a powerful network that can instantly measure if a person is likely to commit a crime through their “Psycho-Pass” numerical rating. The story follows a unit of Inspectors and Enforcers who are tasked with catching or killing targets whose crime potential is considered too high by the Sibyl System, making them a possible future threat.

The series is a masterful blend of cyberpunk action and psychological thriller, all while tackling philosophical issues of free will, morality, and government surveillance. Psycho-Pass is comparable to classic works in media like Blade Runner, using its high-tech setting and complex characters, particularly the rookie Inspector Akane Tsunemori, to bring up the debate whether security is worth the price of freedom.

4) Terror in Resonance (2014)

Directed by the acclaimed Shinichirō Watanabe and animated by the equally praised MAPPA Studios, this tense thriller focuses on Nine and Twelve—two teenage boys who call themselves “Sphinx” and threaten to launch terrorist attacks across Tokyo with a stolen prototype atomic bomb. Using their specialized knowledge and posting cryptic videos on the internet, they challenge the police to solve a series of riddles before their next strike.

What sets this series apart is its chillingly realistic portrayal of terrorism as an act of desperate communication/attention. The overall world of Terror in Resonance is consistently bleak and tense, heightened by a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack. The story masterfully balances high-stakes suspense with a deep, emotional exploration of the protagonists’ tragic pasts and motivations.

3) Kyousougiga (2013)

This visually stunning series takes place in a strange parallel dimension known as the Mirror Capital—a reality that exists outside the flow of time. The story centers on Koto, an energetic and powerful girl, who crashes into the Mirror Capital in search of her long-lost mother. Koto’s sudden appearance triggers chaos and forces her to confront the family that rules the mysterious dimension.

Kyousougiga stands out for its blend of traditional Japanese mythology and vibrant, almost psychedelic visual style, making it feel like a moving piece of abstract art rather than an anime. It’s a highly emotional and imaginative tale that explores themes of family, destiny, and belonging.

2) Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

At first glance, Puella Magi Madoka Magica looks like a typical “magical girl” story, following middle school students Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki, who are offered the chance to gain powers in exchange for becoming said magical girls. However, the series quickly upends every expectation of the genre and popular tropes, plunging into a dark, psychological deconstruction of hope, despair, and sacrifice.

The show is a landmark in modern storytelling, using its distinct, almost surreal visual style and unexpected plot twists to explore themes of determinism and existential horror. By daring to ask what the true price of a miracle is, Puella Magi Madoka Magica forever changed the perception of what the magical girl genre could be, and in the process, it became a critical and commercial phenomenon.

1) Birdy the Mighty: Decode (2008)

This two-season sci-fi action anime follows Birdy Cephon Altera, an interplanetary Federation Agent disguised as a glamorous pop idol on Earth. While she is hunting dangerous criminals, she accidentally kills high school student Tsutomu Senkawa, whose consciousness becomes merged into her body. The two are forced to share one body while they complete their mission.

The series is known for its incredible action choreography and animation, particularly in Birdy’s gravity-defying fight scenes. Beneath the action lies a well-crafted plot that explores deeper themes of intergalactic politics, morality, and the value of human life. It successfully balances its thrilling sci-fi premise with genuine character development.

