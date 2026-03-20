7 Netflix Animated Series That Need to Return, Ranked

Netflix has become a well-known streaming service for all things animation, whether series and movies come from North America, Japan, or countless other countries. Earlier this week, for example, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run released its first episode, proving that the platform has plenty of exclusives in this realm. Unfortunately, not every animated original is guaranteed a long life on Netflix, and there are some series we are dying to see make a comeback. Whether the shows were canceled or simply have a large gap between seasons, here’s a list of the animated stories we want to see return after landing on the platform.

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7.) Carol & The End of The World

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Perhaps one of the least known entries on this list, Carol & The End of The World is something of a dark comedy, with its titular character attempting to come to grips with the world ending. Over the course of ten episodes, we get some compelling insight into Carol’s mind while also seeing the ways that the coming apocalypse is affecting the world at large. The series was billed as a mini-series after its original debut, but the fact that we never see the world’s end actually take place feels like there’s a big component missing from the story that never landed. Receiving at least one more special episode or a movie to wrap the storyline might be the best bet to give Carol a conclusion worthy of her series.

6.) Masters of The Universe: Revelation/Revolution

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Both Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Masters of the Universe: Revolution worked as something of a “requel,” taking elements from the original animated series and re-imagining many others. Harboring a far more adult theme than the first cartoon, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, landing this summer, is a good reason for this story to return. At present, there’s no word on whether Kevin Smith’s re-imagined series will ever receive a third season, though Revolution ended on a major cliffhanger. The post-credits scene hinted at the arrival of Adora, aka She-Ra, to this universe, and unfortunately, it seems as though this cliffhanger might never be resolved.

5.) The Midnight Gospel

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Not only is The Midnight Gospel one of the strangest entries on this list for several reasons, but it’s also one of the most touching and contemplative of the Netflix originals. What the animated series does is it takes podcast episodes from comedian Duncan Trussell and animates them in such a way that it creates a cohesive story, of sorts. The final episode, featuring a discussion between Duncan and his mother, regarding mortality and the relationship that they share, might not leave a dry eye in the house. Unfortunately, the series was canceled by the streaming service, but the eight-episode-long series could easily return with the new material that Trussell has made since its finale.

4.) Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Science Saru / Netflix

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off wasn’t just an excellent adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original comic, but Science SARU helped create an excellent stealth sequel series to Scott’s world. While the first season worked exceptionally well at taking Scott off the board and focusing on Ramona, it also gave us fresh new takes on the villains of the franchise. Unfortunately, the creators of the series confirmed that the show had been canceled, which is especially unfortunate as the anime teased what a future season would focus on thanks to a cliffhanger. While season one works well as a stand-alone story, we can’t help but think about how this show might have worked with multiple seasons under its belt.

3.) Aggretsuko

image courtesy of Fanworks

Aggretsuko had a long run on Netflix, with five seasons giving the titular character over fifty episodes in total. Retsuko’s story was completed by giving all the characters the endings they deserved, but we can’t help but think that this office comedy deserves to run for even longer. Sanrio might be best known for creating legendary characters like Hello Kitty, but they struck gold when it came to this heavy-metal-loving fox. Aggretsuko has been finished for years, but its place as one of Netflix’s best animated shows won’t soon be forgotten.

2.) Blue-Eye Samurai

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We can thank our lucky stars that Blue-Eye Samurai isn’t one of the canceled entries on this list, with the second season currently in the works. However, it has been some time since we witnessed Mizu’s bloody quest for revenge arrive on Netflix. The release date for the next batch of episodes remains a mystery, meaning we might not see the samurai series make a comeback even this year. Considering the impact that season one had and the compelling story it told, waiting for Blue-Eye Samurai season two has been torture for many viewers.

1.) Castlevania

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One of the best video game anime adaptations that Netflix created was the story of the Belmont clan in Castlevania. To date, the series hasn’t officially announced that a new season is in the works, though the lack of updates on Castlevania: Nocturne has been discouraging. Seeing Nocturne return for a third season would work well on its own, but there are plenty more Belmonts to join Richter. Castlevania has released countless video games over the years, with each adding its own unique lore to the franchise overall. We’d love to see a series focused on any one of these in the future.

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