7 Great Original Anime Nobody Talks About

The world of anime is vast and frequently dominated by adaptations of beloved manga or light novels, but some of the medium’s greatest treasures spring from wholly original ideas. These works defy expectations, blending genres and tackling complex themes with a refreshing sense of creative freedom that can be rare in anime that strictly adheres to the source material. These originals don’t always grab the same mainstream spotlight as their adapted counterparts; however, they are filled with unforgettable characters and emotional storylines that stick with you long after the credits roll.

From the dark depths of existential philosophy to vibrant tales of street-level underground skateboarding competitions, these seven original series are masterful pieces in anime.

7) Code Geass

In an alternative timeline, the Holy Britannian Empire has conquered Japan, stripping it of its name and rights. Exiled Britannian prince Lelouch vi Britannia winds up with a mysterious power known as the “Geass”—the “power of absolute obedience”—from a cryptic girl named C.C. He decides to use the Geass to lead a rebellion against his father’s empire.

This strategic masterpiece combines impressive mecha combat with high-stakes politics, often drawing comparisons to Death Note for its morally gray, overly intelligent main character. Lelouch’s tactical genius and single-minded pursuit of his goal, all while maintaining a complex double life, drive a thrilling, twist-filled story about justice and tyranny.

6) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Studio Gainax

Fifteen years after a global cataclysm, teenage pilot Shinji Ikari is summoned by his estranged father to the special paramilitary organization NERV. He is forced to pilot a giant bio-machine known as an Evangelion to fight monstrous beings called “Angels” that are intent on destroying mankind in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3.

More than a mecha show, this groundbreaking series is a psychological exploration of the genre, delving deep into the mental health and trauma of its young pilots and the secretive adults around them. It’s a dense, often unsettling exploration of communication, individuality, and existential philosophy that continues to provoke discussion decades later.

5) Violet Evergarden

Following a devastating war, former child soldier Violet Evergarden tries to reintegrate into society, struggling to understand the final words from her Major. She begins working as an “Auto Memory Doll”—a ghostwriter who transcribes thoughts and feelings into letters. This profession requires an understanding of the very emotions she lacks.

The show is a gorgeous, emotionally rich journey of self-discovery, with Violet traveling to assist clients across a stunning, pseudo-European setting. Each episodic letter-writing assignment becomes a lesson in human connection, gently chipping away at her military-hardened exterior and transforming her from a “tool” of war into a person capable of genuine empathy.

4) Sk8 the Infinity

The series introduces an underground, no-holds-barred skateboard competition known as “S” in Okinawa, where skaters race down a winding, abandoned mine road after midnight. High schooler Reki Kyan, a passionate but often unlucky skateboard mechanic, drags his new transfer student friend, Langa Hasegawa, into this vibrant, high-stakes world.

This anime excels with its dazzling action and a deeply engaging story about friendship and passion. Langa, a former snowboarder, quickly adapts his unique skills to the asphalt, forming an inseparable bond with Reki, whose struggles with skill and self-doubt become the emotional core of the beautifully animated series.

3) Kill la Kill

A hyper-stylized action-comedy, the series centers on transfer student Ryūko Matoi’s quest to avenge her father’s death at Honnōji Academy. The school is ruled by a fearsome student council and its president, Satsuki Kiryūin, who commands students wearing powerful “Goku Uniforms” made of alien Life Fibers, setting the stage for over-the-top battles.

Known for its fast pace and signature fluid animation, the show is a brilliant take on the magical girl and battle-shōnen genres. It satirizes themes of rebellion and censorship while celebrating female strength, all building towards a world-shaking climax that is as emotional as it is visually spectacular.

2) Death Parade

Set in a mysterious bar in the afterlife, this psychological drama sees recently deceased pairs forced to participate in “Death Games” with their souls on the line. The quiet, unfeeling bartender, Decim, acts as an Arbiter, watching the players’ desperation and true natures as the games, which range from air hockey to darts, twist to exploit their darkest memories.

The series is a study of human morality, judgment, and the very concept of a soul. As Decim begins to question the cold, arbitrary process of the judgment system, the audience is taken on a fascinating philosophical journey that challenges easy answers about good and evil, illustrating the complex, messy beauty of human emotion.

1) Cowboy Bebop

Sunrise

This seminal 1998 space western follows the lives of a ragtag group of bounty hunters—or “Cowboys”—operating from their spaceship, the Bebop, in the year 2071. The episodic series blends spectacular action sequences, jazz-infused scores, and a heavy dose of neo-noir sensibility as the crew chases down criminals across the solar system, often with disastrous or humorous results.

Beneath the cool exterior and stylish gunfights, the show explores themes of loneliness, the burden of the past, and the struggle to escape one’s own history. Each member of the crew is haunted by personal demons, creating meaningful, character-driven subplots that take the series beyond a simple sci-fi adventure to a study of existential angst and human connection.

