5 Years Later, Attack on Titan Studio’s Most Underrated Sci-Fi Is Finally Coming to Netflix

The first quarter of the year is almost over as fans await the Spring 2026 anime season. As always, Netflix, one of the biggest streaming giants in the world, continues to venture into the industry with new additions and projects, enough to pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. While Crunchyroll’s seasonal lineup includes dozens of new series, Netflix usually focuses on originals or adding older anime to its library. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more involved with new anime series and films as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. Each month, the streaming platform has something exciting for anime fans, even if the list of new additions isn’t always long.

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The April lineup is already here, and it includes some of the most highly anticipated series of the year, including Ginatama creator’s Dandelion and One Piece anime’s return with the Elbaph Arc. Additionally, What’s on Netflix confirmed that WIT Studio’s sci-fi anime Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song will be added to the platform on April 2nd, 2026. WIT Studio is one of the most acclaimed animation studios in Japan, best known for producing the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The studio has been releasing new original anime in collaboration with Netflix, including Moonrise and Love Through a Prism.

What Is The Plot of Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This original sci-fi series is set in the span of 100 years, following the AI songstress Vivy at the amusement park NiaLand. In just 13 episodes, the series features an incredibly soul-crushing story that focuses heavily on what it means for an AI to sing from the heart. The world has highly evolved AIs set out to eradicate mankind, and is on the brink of ruin as the air is filled with the stench of blood and burning bodies. Hoping to stop mankind from further destruction, a scientist bets everything to turn the time back a hundred years.

Even during that era, AIs were everywhere and had blended into human society. Each one of them is programmed to carry out specific missions throughout the course of its operation. The story follows one such AI, Vivy, the first ever autonomous artificial intelligence and a songstress whose purpose is to spread happiness through her voice. However, she stays in a theme park where she rarely ever gets a proper audience. Despite this, Vivy does everything she can to deliver the best performance she can.

She is bound to repeat the song day after day until an advanced AI from the future seeks her out and asks for her help to stop the devastating war from happening. As Vivy learns about the future that awaits mankind, she embarks on a century-long journey to stop the tragedy from happening. Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song was originally released in April 2021 and slipped through the radar despite having stunning visuals and a captivating story. The anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll and Prime Video.

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