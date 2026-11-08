AI Controversy Puts Critically Acclaimed Vinland Saga Creator in the Spotlight

The creator of the critically acclaimed seinen manga series Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, has found himself caught in an unnecessary AI controversy. Yukimura is one of the most profound storytellers in the manga industry, and Vinland Saga, which ran for 20 years, is proof of that. On top of crafting an epic story, Yukimura is also known for his exceptional artwork. Some details in the manga are illustrated with a level of craftsmanship that few other series can compete with. This is perhaps why Makoto Yukimura’s recent comment about AI has sparked controversy across the internet.

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It has been over a year since the manga series came to an end, and the author has been taking something of a vacation, as he has openly expressed on X. Yukimura also regularly comments on fans’ posts, engaging with them whenever he can, especially when appreciating the effort they put into their work. One way he does this is by commenting on fan art inspired by the series. However, a recent piece of fan art that Yukimura appreciated, which apparently was created using AI, has landed him in trouble. It puts Yukimura in a rather human and innocent position amid the ongoing debate surrounding the use of AI in art.

Vinland Saga Creator Fears AI Rather Than Supporting It

Wow haha, I surprised everyone because I said "AI does a good job".

AI steals art, and I'm in trouble if AI develops too much. The reason why we are in trouble is because AI does a good job to some extent. It's just a fact. It is not an affirmation. — 幸村誠 (@makotoyukimura) November 8, 2026

After learning from a fan that the recent artwork perfectly capturing Thorfinn as a renowned character was created using AI, Makoto Yukimura simply remarked that AI does a good job. This naturally landed him in controversy, with some fans interpreting his response as a sign that the author supports AI. However, hours later, after realizing how fans were reacting to his post, he shared another clarification on X, explaining what he actually meant. He explained that AI steals art and that he is in trouble if AI develops too much, especially considering that it already does a good job to some extent. He stated that this is a fact, not an affirmation. This clearly implies that Yukimura fears what could happen if AI continues to develop, particularly for artists like him, who could eventually be replaced by AI systems that steal other people’s work and put those actually creating something new out of a job.

The usage of AI in manga has become a highly controversial topic in recent times, especially as some artists fully support the idea of incorporating AI into their work. One manga artist even claimed that the primary reason he would be taking a break was because he hoped that AI usage would eventually be allowed, enabling him to produce manga faster. Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that AI was used in the creation of the Chainsaw Man anime. These are clear signs that perceptions of AI usage in the anime and manga industries are actively changing.

This ultimately brings the industry to a point where some people will have no problem with the use of AI in art, while others will strongly oppose it. AI has significantly changed the art industry, impacting anime and manga as well, and it is only going to take on new forms from here. What matters is that there are still authentic artists like Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura who do not support the incorporation of AI into art. While new manga artists may choose to use AI, authentic artists and their work will continue to exist, giving fans something to treasure forever, especially if AI-generated art takes over in the future.