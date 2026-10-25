Vinland Saga Fans Are Getting a Perfect Replacement in 2027

It’s been over a year since the Vinland Saga manga reached its conclusion, and with the anime’s future uncertain, it’s obvious fans need a perfect replacement to keep them busy. Based on Makoto Yukimara’s manga, WIT Studio released the first season of the anime in 2019, but it was then handed over to MAPPA. The anime returned with a second season in 2023, but fans are still awaiting the third season, which is still awaiting an official confirmation. A recent update from the creator also confirms that Season 3 isn’t under production, so fans will have to wait longer than expected.

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The manga has a total of four arcs, with the first two (the War Arc and the Slave Arc) being adapted into the first two seasons of the anime. This means that the anime still requires two more seasons to adapt the entire story. However, with no guarantee for the franchise’s future, there’s already a shortage of historical Seinen series, especially those that are well-written. Among the several incredible anime coming next year, Hitoshi Iwaaki’s 2003 manga, Historie, will premiere during the Winter anime lineup of 2027. While most global fans are most familiar with the creator because of Parasyte, not many knew about his underrated historical manga, Historie, until recently.

Historie Will Premiere in Winter 2027

Image Courtesy of LIDENFILMS

While the anime hasn’t locked down an exact release date yet, it’s confirmed to be released in January 2027. Considering that the quarterly anime series debut around the first or second week of the month, we can expect the same for Historie as well. The anime also needs to confirm its streaming platform, but it will be announced shortly before the premiere. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 2003, and it’s still ongoing. However, an anime adaptation by LINDENFILMS was announced in January this year, and it’s all set for its highly anticipated premiere.

One of the most exciting parts about this upcoming anime is that Nobunaga Shimazaki, the voice behind Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte: The Maxim, will play the role of Eumenes in Historie. There’s already a lot of hype around the series, especially since the manga won the 14th Japan Media Arts Festival Grand Prize in the Manga Division in 2010, and two years later, it was awarded the Grand Prize at the Osamu Tezuka Culture Prize. Since August 2024, the manga series has been published digitally in English by Kodansha and is available to read on the official K Manga app.

What Is the Plot of Historie?

Image Courtesy of LINDENFILMS

The story takes place in mid-14th century BC Greece, following a fictionalized account of Eumenes, who later became known throughout the world as the secretary and general of Alexander the Great. Even now, much about Eumenes’ history is a mystery, which is why Iwaaki took creative liberty to tell his version of his story. While Alexander is famous for being one of the greatest military commanders in history, Eumenes’ name is more or less forgotten by the world. The story follows a fictionalized version of his life before he gained fame as Alexander’s right-hand man.

In Iwaaki’s version of history, Eumenes was born into a wealthy family in the city-state of Cardia. As a boy, he was falsely accused of causing his adoptive father’s death and was sentenced to enslavement. The boy escaped the horrible life and embarked on a journey to find a new place in the world where he could belong. Thanks to his intellect and skills in warfare, he eventually became known far and wide for his genius, helping Alexander conquer major parts of the world. Before meeting the great ruler, Eumenes traveled great distances and overcame countless struggles while also befriending many influential figures of the time.

Although Alexander is one of the most famous historical figures of all time, Eumenes is an unsung genius whose story remains unknown to the world. While the narrative core of the series is significantly different than Vinland Saga, the themes of resilience and the coming-of-age story are something that fans are sure to love. While Thorfinn’s story centers around grief, regret, and redemption, Eumenes’s journey follows his exceptional story as a brilliant strategist.

Are you excited to see Historie bring its exceptional storytelling to anime, and do you think it can live up to the high standards set by Vinland Saga? Let us know in the comments below!