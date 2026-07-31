Three Years Since Season 2, Even the Manga’s Ending Couldn’t Bring Vinland Saga Back

Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga is undoubtedly one of the greatest seinen manga ever created, and its anime adaptation by both WIT Studio and MAPPA is among the finest pieces of entertainment media as well. The series has become one of the best for many reasons; however, the journey that Thorfinn undergoes, perfectly encapsulating the meaning of growing up and becoming an adult, is truly the heart of the story. As Thorfinn’s journey spanned more than 20 years, the series finally came to a heartfelt conclusion last year, with the author also emphasizing what Thorfinn’s journey was always meant to portray.

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Now that the series has concluded, fans are naturally awaiting the release of the follow-up season, Vinland Saga Season 3. Yet, even three years after Season 2 came to an end and a year after the manga concluded, the anime shows no signs of returning. There have been many rumors circulating online claiming that the third season has already been announced; however, the author himself debunked those claims, saying he hasn’t heard any official word yet. This has only increased concern over the anime’s future, as MAPPA continues to remain silent on the series, leaving fans wondering whether the anime will ever return.

When Will Vinland Saga Return With Season 3?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

For the past three years, there have been no signs from MAPPA after it concluded the second season, which it took over from WIT Studio. While staying silent for the first year or two after Season 2’s conclusion was something fans expected, given that Vinland Saga is a monthly manga, it has now been over a year since the manga itself came to an end. Therefore, MAPPA’s silence surrounding the anime is becoming increasingly concerning, especially if the studio is planning to quietly move on from the series, as other major anime, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, remain its current priorities.

It is evident that MAPPA is very busy at the moment, which is perhaps why the studio planned to continue Vinland Saga only after the manga had accumulated enough chapters to adapt into multiple seasons. Now that the manga has concluded with 220 chapters, giving MAPPA enough source material for two more seasons, those plans may already be in the works. However, Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man continue to be MAPPA’s priorities, and fans may have to wait a while before Vinland Saga finally returns. The other possibility is that MAPPA ultimately drops the series and another studio picks it up instead, which could allow the anime to return sooner.

If MAPPA does continue with Vinland Saga, as it ideally should, it will likely still be years before Season 3 arrives. It may be another few years before fans finally get to see Vinland Saga Season 3. Fortunately, MAPPA’s recent production pattern suggests that it could produce the remaining seasons more consistently, much like it is doing with Jujutsu Kaisen now that the manga has concluded. Once production resumes, fans can reasonably expect at least two more seasons from MAPPA over the course of the coming years. That said, the future of the Vinland Saga anime remains unclear, and if the series is never picked up again or receives the same kind of treatment that One-Punch Man did after being dropped by Madhouse, it would be one of the biggest fumbles in the anime industry, failing to give this seinen masterpiece the adaptation it deserves.