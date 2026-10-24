Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Most Ambitious Seinen Anime Has Bad News for Season 3

Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen are among the greatest anime out there, partly thanks to how they were brought to life by MAPPA. The studio took over production of Attack on Titan starting with its final season, and despite fans’ doubts, the anime emerged as one of the best. This established MAPPA’s reputation as one of the leading anime studios, further reinforced by its work on Vinland Saga, another one of the greatest seinen anime ever made. Like Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga also transitioned from WIT Studio to MAPPA starting with its second season.

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With two seasons, Vinland Saga has proven itself to be in a league of its own, delivering a perfect revenge narrative that evolves into a somber reflection on the self and a redemption story that touches the heart. With the second season having ended more than three years ago and the manga having concluded more than a year ago, fans are anxious to learn when the third season will arrive. When one fan asked the creator of Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, the same question on X, the author shared a disappointing update, revealing that there has still been no progress on the anime.

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The creator of Vinland Saga has been one of the most active creators on X, sharing plenty of insights into his life and work, especially since the manga came to an end last year. He has been transparent about the anime’s development for some time, with Yukimura also debunking rumors about the third season being in development earlier this year. Now, in the latest update, a fan asked about the anime’s development, and Makoto replied that there was no good news, as there had been no progress on the anime whatsoever. Considering how creators are often heavily involved in their manga’s anime adaptations, Makoto’s response adds weight to the possibility that Vinland Saga Season 3 is not even in development yet.

Meanwhile, neither Kodansha nor MAPPA, the companies involved in the anime’s production, have shared even the slightest update on its development since Season 2. It is frustrating that a series like Vinland Saga has yet to receive further anime adaptations. One possible reason is that, since Season 2, the anime’s production has involved multiple companies, including Twin Engine, Kodansha, Production I.G., and MAPPA, as part of a joint production committee. The development cycles of such anime can often be lengthy, which could be a major reason why there is still no good news about the series’ future.

Even if the third season were announced and entered production, it would still take years before fans could watch it. Meanwhile, seeing the anime reach its conclusion would require even more time, potentially at least another five years, given the substantial amount of manga content left to adapt. The development of the Vinland Saga anime has unfortunately been very slow, and with the manga now finished, it is a shame that Season 3 remains unannounced. Perhaps the manga’s conclusion has helped the production committee plan the remaining story as a whole, potentially allowing the third season to adapt the rest of the narrative and serve as the anime’s final season.