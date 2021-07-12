Authentic Akira Jacket Hits Shelves for $450

✖

When it comes to replica collectors, there are some things you cannot pass up. From helmets to lightsabers and more, some items are too good to pass on. Funimation has just put out one of these products for anime lovers, and it will make Akira fans go wild. After all, the iconic film has brought its infamous leather jacket to life, and it will cost you a pretty penny.

Funimation put out the collectible jacket today after hyping the replica online for weeks. The item, which can be found here, is available to purchase for $450 USD if you have the cash on hand. And yes, this piece will be limited to 600 jackets overall.

"Conquer the streets and your cyberpunk style with this authentic and exclusive jacket based on the universally acclaimed manga, Akira, by Katsuhiro Otomo," the company describes the authentic replica. "Released for the 30th anniversary of the movie adaptation, it was designed in Italy and manufactured in Germany where its ’80s-inspired details were meticulously crafted to replicate the iconic look."

According to Funimation, the jacket's design is based on the manga penned by Katsuhiro Otomo. This means the jacket has no capsule emblem on the back, but you can also add that if you'd like on your own. There are some movie-inspired design elements as you may have noticed, though. The jacket comes with clasps similar to the movie, and sizing goes from an SM to 2XL for those interested!

Want to know more about Akira? You can find the legendary sci-fi film online if you are into streaming. Hulu subscribers can watch the film dubbed if they'd like while Tubi is streaming the subbed version for free. The official synopsis of Akira can be read as follows for more details, "In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019, 31 years after the nuking of the city, Kaneda, a bike gang leader, tries to save his friend Tetsuo from a secret government project. He battles anti-government activists, greedy politicians, irresponsible scientists and a powerful military leader until Tetsuo's supernatural powers suddenly manifest. A final battle is fought in Tokyo Olympiad exposing the experiment's secrets."

