Dragon Ball Super Artist Breaks Silence on Manga's Hiatus

The anime world, and the world at large, continues to mourn the tragic passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Unsurprisingly, the Dragon Ball Super manga announced that it was going on indefinite hiatus, with many shonen fans wondering if the series would continue now that Toriyama has passed. In a new official statement from the manga's artist Toyotaro, Toriyama's co-worker touches on the hiatus and once again pays tribute to the mangaka responsible for the creation of Goku and the Z-Fighters.

While the future is uncertain for Dragon Ball Super's manga, a new anime series is arriving later this year. Dragon Ball Daima had serious input from Akira Toriyama, presenting a story that sees Goku and friends transformed into children thanks to a nefarious plan using the Dragon Balls. The new series has yet to reveal a release date, though it is confirmed to be arriving during the fall anime season. Aside from the decision to make the Z-Fighters into toddlers, another surprising aspect of the upcoming series is when it takes place. The timeline just so happens to be following the death of Kid Buu but prior to the beginning of Dragon Ball Super and End of Z.

Toyotaro Talks Dragon Ball Super Hiatus

The Dragon Ball Super artist of course confirms that the hiatus is due to Akira Toriyama's passing, "That's why it's on hiatus. Excuse me. I don't know when the new book containing episodes 101 to 103 will be released, so be sure to check out V Jump!" The manga artist then confirmed Toriyama's final edit he was given in creating Chapter 103, "In fact, on the last page of episode 103, when I drew the name, everyone just turned their backs and flew away. "Like Piccolo saying goodbye to his kindergarten teacher." That was the teacher's final correction."

Toyotaro then took the opportunity to thank Toriyama once again and praying that his soul finds peace, "Mr. Toriyama. Thank you very much for your hard work. It's been 9 years since we worked together. It was a miraculous time. thank you very much. I humbly pray for your soul to rest in peace."

