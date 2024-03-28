Dragon Ball Reveals Akira Toriyama Crafted Piccolo's Recent Farewell

Dragon Ball has been all over the headlines this month. If you somehow missed the news, Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away on March 1st. When the news was made public, millions were left in mourning including those who knew Toriyama best. Now, the artist on the Dragon Ball Super manga is unpacking new info about the work Toriyama did. It seems the artist made a bold choice for chapter 103 before Dragon Ball Super brought it live.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know the series ended its Super Hero arc on a touching note. Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 ends with Goku and Gohan back on Earth with their friends after an intense training stint. It is there Piccolo shows up before the gang picks up Pan from school. As the chapter ends, the Dragon Ball crew launches ahead to leave while Piccolo stays back for a moment. He turns to the back facing fans with a simple wave, and then he is seen flying after his found family.

The moment was undeniably sweet, and it was made all the more bittersweet in light of Toriyama's passing. It seemed like Piccolo was saying farewell to the artist in this scene, and it turns out Toriyama added this entire scene to chapter 103. Originally, artist Toyotaro wanted the gang to fly off together abruptly, but Toriyama sent him back a note.

"On the last page of episode 103, when I drew the storyboard, everyone just turned their backs and flew away. 'Make it like Piccolo is saying goodbye to Pan's teacher.' That was Toriyama's final correction," Toyotaro explained. "I stumbled across Toriyama's obituary after submitting the chapter's final draft."

"I didn't draw Piccolo with this all in mind, but I can't help but want to add another meaning to it now. Toriyama, thank you very much for your hard work. It's been nine years since we began working together. It was a miraculous time. Thank you so much. I humbly pray your soul rests in peace."

Clearly, Toyotaro is still grappling with the death of Toriyama, but he has found some solace in chapter 103. The creator was able to bid farewell to Toyotaro and the entire Dragon Ball fandom through Piccolo thanks to his last-minute edit. So if you have not caught up on the Dragon Ball Super manga, you can read the series on the Shonen Jump app now. You can learn more about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

