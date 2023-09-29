Alice in Borderland Season 3 Officially Announced

Squid Game might be the king of Netflix's block when it comes to focusing on a dangerous game that "contestants" find themselves a part of, but this is far from the only series that raises the stakes for its characters on the streaming service. First premiering on Netflix in 2020, Alice in Borderland has become a heavy hitter for the platform with its second season topping the charts last year. Now, the streaming service has confirmed that the live-action adaptation of the successful manga series has been renewed for a third season.

Alice in Borderland first arrived as a manga in 2010 from creator Haro Aso. The series would then go on to receive a brief anime adaptation of three episodes from Studio Silver Link in 2014 but found its big success thanks to its live-action series on Netflix. The original manga series ended in 2016, though there were a few spin-off series that might give Netflix the opportunity to adapt even more tales from this harsh universe.

Alice in Borderland Will Return

Netflix released a new teaser via the streaming service's Official Social Media Account, confirming that more dangerous stories were on the way for Alice in Borderland. Playing cards play a major role in the live-action series so it's no surprise to see that the season three confirmation makes use of them. No release date was shared for the upcoming season.

You may draw another card. 🃏 Alice in Borderland will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/7nftpDq632 — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to witness this series that gives us a game far deadlier than that of Squid Game, here's the official description of Alice in Borderland from Netflix, "Eighteen-year-old Ryohei Arisu is sick of his life. School sucks, his love life is a joke, and his future feels like impending doom. As he struggles to exist in a world that can't be bothered with him, Ryohei feels like everything would be better if he were anywhere else. When a strange fireworks show transports him and his friends to a parallel world, Ryohei thinks all his wishes have come true. But this new world isn't an empty paradise, it's a vicious game. And the only way to survive is to play."

Are you hyped to return to one of Netflix's most dangerous games? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Alice in Borderland.