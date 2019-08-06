Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Live-Action Series Reveals Main Cast

Alice In Borderland may have started out as a lesser known manga and only received three animated episodes to its name, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from adapting the series into an upcoming live action show that will bring the post apocalyptic setting into a new light. The story of three high school delinquents who wish for an exciting life and, unfortunately for them, have their wish granted is an interesting one for sure and will surely make for a nice addition to the Netflix roster. Now, two of the protagonists have been cast, setting down the groundwork for the 2020 series.

Anime News Network shared the information drop that the upcoming Netflix live action series Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as our two main protagonists in this post apocalyptic madhouse:

These two actors, surprisingly enough, have plenty of experience when it comes to live action adaptations of anime. Kento has appeared in both the feature films for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Kingdom, while Tao appeared in the live action Rurouni Kenshin series. Now while we don’t have a lot of details as to how this series will look, we do have other Netflix live action adaptations that can give us a hint perhaps in the forms of Bleach, Death Note, and its other anime features that are gaining Netflix notoriety in the “anime streaming service” game.

What do you think of the news that the live action cast of Alice In Borderland is coming together? Does the premise sound appealing? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and borderlands!

Alice in Borderland was originally created by Haro Aso in 2010. The “suspense Shonen manga” ran from 2010 to 2016 in the publication, Shonen Sunday Super. Following the original run, the series produced two spin off titles in the forms of Chi no Kyokuchi – Daiya no King-hen and Alice on Borderroad. The series also produced an “original video animation” distributed by the producers at Silver Link that ran for three episodes. The upcoming live action series will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Alice In Borderland series from Netflix reads as follows:

“Ryohei Arisu has been irritated with his intolerable everyday life. One day, when he is hanging around Tokyo with two of his friends, a mysterious light is shot, then all the people around them disappear. In the emptied Tokyo, deadly “games” begin one after another. Arisu and his friends struggle to survive through the unreasonable games that can easily take their lives.”