Alita: Battle Angel Star Christoph Waltz Speaks Out on Sequel Plans

Alita: Battle Angel star Christoph Waltz spoke out about the current plans to bring the film back for a sequel, and revealed he would be interested if the opportunity arose! The live-action adaptation for Yukito Kishiro's original manga series was in the midst of a very long development period that began in 2003 when Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron signed on to produce the project before it got sidelined for many years due to the Avatar franchise. But the film finally got back on track and hit theaters back in 2019 with director Robert Rodriguez at the helm.

It was one of the many 20th Century Fox projects caught within the Disney purchase, and thus fans had been wondering whether or not there was an actual chance for a sequel given that it was reasonably successful. Producer Jon Landau has been upfront about his desire to bring the franchise back with a new entry, and Christoph Waltz has expressed his interest in also returning to the franchise should he get asked to for the sequel.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Would Christoph Waltz Return in Alita: Battle Angel 2?

Speaking to Screen Rant in anticipation of his role in the Amazon Prime Video series The Consultant, Waltz was asked about Landau and star Rosa Salazar's interest in an Alita: Battle Angel sequel and whether or not he felt the same, "Yes, if the part is what I would like to do, certainly. Definitely." So while he's interested, it's still got to be a role for his Dr. Dyson Ido that he would want to portray in a potential sequel. As for that sequel, producer Jon Landau previously revealed that he and Cameron have been talking about it recently.

Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water's release last year, "Robert [Rodriguez] and I had a conversation about it two weeks ago. We're very excited about that prospect," Landau revealed in an update about the sequel. "Alita is is a movie that even now having recently like re-watched it for what we had, we're really proud of that movie. And we think that there are more stories to tell with her character and that's why we want to go back to it."

It's yet to be revealed if an Alita: Battle Angel sequel is actually happening, but would you want to see Christoph Waltz come back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

h/t Screen Rant