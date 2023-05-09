Alita: Battle Angel Director Confirms Sequel Talks Are Happening

Alita: Battle Angel was one of the best received anime and manga adaptations of the last few years, and director Robert Rodriguez recently confirmed that talks of a potential Alita: Battle Angel 2 are underway but it could take a while to actually move forward due to the producers' work on the massive Avatar franchise. Alita: Battle Angel first hit theaters in 2019 after many years of development, and ultimately Robert Rodriguez was chosen as the director bringing it to life with producers James Cameron and Jon Landau attached from the beginning. It was massive success with fans of the Battle Angel Alita manga, so there have been tons of requests for a follow up.

With 20th Century Fox ultimately being acquired by Disney, hopes for the Alita: Battle Angel seemed far off. But producers Jon Landau and James Cameron have both noted their desires to actually follow up the film with an official sequel. Speaking with Total Film and GamesRadar+ recently about his upcoming film Hypnotic, Robert Rodriguez actually confirmed that talks about an Alita: Battle Angel sequel are happening but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Will There Be a Alita: Battle Angel 2?

"Yeah, we have been talking about it, so we would love to make one," Rodriguez stated before noting that there hasn't been anything concrete from these talks just yet due to Cameron and Landau's works with the massive Avatar film franchise. "We haven't set it for sure yet, but we're definitely hoping to and talking about it a lot. They're slammed with all the Avatar stuff, but they've definitely been engaging in it." But it's certainly a promising update for a potential sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel was one of the better received live-action manga and anime adaptations released in the last few years, so it's no real surprise to find out that fans are hoping to see a sequel released someday. Thankfully, it seems that everyone involved in the film has been just as excited in trying to actually make that happen. Though from the sounds of Rodriguez's update, it seems like an actual Alita: Battle Angel 2 will be a bit far off.

