Dua Lipa Releases “Swan Song” Music Video For ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

Dua Lipa stands as one of the pop chart’s heaviest hitters, and the British singer is looking to keep her streak going. To do this, Lipa just released a brand-new music video for “Swan Song”, and the track was done for all you anime fans.

After all, Alita: Battle Angel will be using the single, and Lipa steps into the world of Iron City with her new video.

As you can see above, “Swan Song” follows Lipa as the singer wanders around the scrapyards of Iron City. The music video was directed by Floria Sigismondi who said the character of Alita helped inspire the video’s story from the get go.

“While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn’t yet know her own power,” Sigismondi said.

“I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she’s stronger than she ever could have imagined.”

Following the music video is pretty straightforward and leans into the grungy aesthetic of Alita: Battle Angel. Fans run into Lipa as she sings with a group of scavengers in Iron City. The track’s upbeat rhythm bolsters Lipa’s inspirational message of perseverance, and it is one Alita would surely approve of. After all, the video ends with Lipa undergoing a makeover that gives her a similar cybernetic body like Alita’s, and she takes her stand against the lavish world lording over Iron City in the sky.

If you’re unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, the manga was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

Alita: Battle Angel opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.