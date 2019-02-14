Here’s How You Can See 'Alita: Battle Angel' Early

In a couple of weeks, Hollywood will be ready to set its latest anime adaptation loose on theaters. Alita: Battle Angel will hit up fans in the U.S. starting Valentine's Day, but if you already have plans that date, no worries.

Thanks to executive producer James Cameron, Alita: Battle Angel will host early screenings around the country, and it will go down sooner rather than later.

Recently, Cameron opened up his Instagram and used his inaugural post to hype Alita: Battle Angel. The producer directed fans to a website detailing early screening information for the film, so here is how fans can nab a pass:

If you check out the Fox Movies website, Alita: Battle Angel is doing things big. The campaign 'Experience Alita' has launched and announced early screenings for January 31.

"Be among the first to see the cinematic event of the year! Alita: Battle Angel will be screened at selected 3D locations across the country," the site reads.

If you follow the site here, you can find screenings based on your locations. Keep in mind that only select 3D theaters will be housing the event, so there may not be participating locations in your area.

Want to know more about the film before checking it out? You can read up on the synopsis for Alita: Battle Angel below:

"From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she's grown to love."

