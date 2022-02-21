American Dad Shares Sneak-Peek at Season 17’s Next Episode: Watch (Exclusive)

American Dad! is now in the midst of Season 17 of its run, and TBS has exclusively shared a special sneak-peek clip of the next episode with ComicBook.com! The long running animated series has come a long way from where it first began as it has not only come to a completely new broadcast network (now airing new episodes on TBS), but has recently been confirmed for two more seasons to come. The series has been enjoying a huge new level of success, and that’s certainly only going to continue as the series heads into the rest of the new episodes.

Episode 5 of American Dad! Season 17 is titled “Epic Powder Dump,” and the sneak-peek clip teases how Stan is seeing things the way he wants to as he’s blissfully unaware of what’s really going on. It’s just as how he’s done many times in the past while his family frets over it (one of the staple stories of the series as a whole), and you can check out the special sneak-peek in the video above!

“Epic Powder Dump” will be officially premiering on Monday, February 21st at 10:00PM EST, and as for what to expect from the episode, the synopsis teases as such, “Stan insists everyone help him recreate the rustic family ski trips of his childhood while Klaus falls in love with a tech support operator.” If you aren’t able to catch the newest episodes as they air, you can actually find them streaming with TBS’ official website. The episodes also air on Adult Swim a week after the initial premiere if you want to check it out that way too.

As the animated series heads further into Season 17 and beyond, it’s been getting a lot of support from TBS. Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV said the following about the series’ renewal for two more seasons, “American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives.”

