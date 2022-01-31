American Dad’s newest season is coming to Adult Swim, and the network is celebrating with a promo hyping up the new season’s premiere! American Dad has been one of the more unique series to come from Seth McFarlane’s universe as not only is it no longer owned by FOX (and thus wrapped into Disney much like its sibling, Family Guy), but it has become one of the most popular original animated series now airing on TBS. Thanks to this, the series has also been available through syndication on WarnerMedia’s other network, Adult Swim, but we also get the brand new episodes too.

Not only has American Dad enjoyed a level of success through its syndication on both Adult Swim and TBS, the two networks are able to work together even further in a special kind of deal that brings the series’ newest episodes to Adult Swim a week after their initial premiere on TBS. This means Adult Swim will soon be airing Season 17 of American Dad beginning tonight (Sunday, January 30th) at 10:30PM EST, and you can check out the promo for its premiere below thanks to @swimpedia on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/swimpedia/status/1487840534055960582?s=20&t=0ObpUaN4g5SikHBXnhAXAg

Season 17 of American Dad (which can also be considered a Season 19 according to some listings) kicks off with the episode “Langley Dollar Listings” that sees Francine becoming a realtor and the shenanigans continue from there. The series was renewed recently for its 18th and 19th season following the end of the previous season last year, and thus now fans are starting to see the fruits of this new effort with the newest episodes now airing on both TBS and Adult Swim.

Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV said the following about the renewal, “American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives.” As the statement indicates, it seems like the series has been a major hit both behind the scenes and in front of it.

What do you think? Are you excited for more American Dad to hit Adult Swim soon? What are you hoping to see in the newest season of the series?