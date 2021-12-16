American Dad! Renewed For Two More Seasons by TBS





American Dad has been renewed for Season 18 and 19 on TBS. The beloved animated series keeps the marathon going with the Smith family. Executive producers Matt Weitzman and Brian Boyle have to be thrilled with getting the green light for more episodes. It seems like a lot of those FOX Animated shows don’t get a new lease on life like this. But, American Dad has lived a charmed life like that. According to TNet, it’s the 3rd most popular comedy on cable. Hits like that one and Family Guy have huge legs. These companies know that and will let the creative teams tell stories for as long as they can come up with them. For viewers, the magic is still alive and well after all these years. The producers are thrilled to begin production on the upcoming seasons.

“We are all so grateful to TBS for this two-season pickup, said Weitzman. “Getting seasons 18 and 19 means we will finally be able to tell the stories we only dreamed of telling in seasons 16 and 17. Much thanks also to everyone at 20th Television Animation for all their continued support of American Dad‘s many years of corrupting our nation’s, nay, the world’s youth…most of whom are now about to turn 40.”

Added, Boyle, “We’re so happy TBS wants us to keep going! And this two-season pickup is emblematic of the efficiency TBS is known for – they work half, and we work double,. Since we started our collaboration with TBS, they have let us take the show any direction we wish – undirected – because they are wise enough to value the free imaginations of the half insane. At least to sell naked chicken chalupas or whatever.”

Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV said, “American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives.”

“That’s a pretty destination-based consumer, meaning they will show up for great animation, which is fun to pull a younger audience in,” Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS, and truTV, explained to Deadline earlier this year. “American Dad! does so well for us, after 17 years, it continues to just be such a top 10 performer each and every week.”

