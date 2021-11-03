Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! Gets A Season 19 Premiere Date On TBS

With 2021 almost entirely in the rearview mirror now, networks TNT and TBS are already gearing up for next year’s premieres including the announcement of the return of Seth MacFarlane’s hit animated series American Dad! According to Deadline, TBS will premiere the 19th season of the long running series on Monday, January 24. The show’s return is just one of several debuts coming to the network at that time with sister-station TNT premiering season 7 of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on Thursday, January 20 and the third season premiere of Snowpiercer on the same date as American Dad!, Monday, January 24

The continuing adventures of CIA agent Stan Smith and his family are recounted in the series which, like MacFarlane’s other animation hits, found a new life after being cancelled by its original home. American Dad! premiered on FOX alongside Family Guy previously where it ran for ten seasons, only to be cancelled and then picked back up by TBS. The series is just behind Family Guy in terms of total seasons now but the latest batch of episodes for American Dad! bring it to the end of its previously announced renewal. The show had previously been renewed for a 18th and 19th season, but it’s unclear if the series will be picked up for any additional episodes at this time.

Though American Dad! no longer airs on the FOX network, MacFarlane’s Family Guy continues to do so, despite the creator himself airing objections to it on social media in recent days. Back in August the prolific TV creator tweeted:

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

MacFarlane’s “affair” that he’s referring to is a $200 million deal he signed with NBCUniversal back in 2020.

For those perhaps confused, due to previous deals, shows like Family Guy and American Dad!, though technically productions of Disney, continue to air on FOX the network (itself a different channel than Fox News) and other channels like TBS, who previously picked up the series after it found success in syndication on the cable channel.

