Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Host Parties and Events In-Game Due to the Coronavirus

People may not have been able to go outside and do everything they had planned throughout the past few weeks after being stuck inside because of the coronavirus, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are finding creative ways around the problem by hosting parties and other special events in the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have been sharing their special occasions with friends by inviting everyone to an island and throwing people birthday parties or other celebrations and have then been sharing their parties for everyone else to see on social media. As the self-isolations and quarantines continue, you can probably expect to see more of this happen in the coming weeks.

A wedding was the first big occasion held in New Horizons that made headlines, but as first noticed by Eurogamer, players aren’t limited to just that event. They’ve been holding all sorts of celebrations in the game with many of the partygoers saying they’re doing these types of events in New Horizons because they can’t go out in public to meet up with their friends.

The player who helped popularize the idea of hosting events in New Horizons said a few days ago on Reddit that they’d had to cancel their wedding plans because of the coronavirus. To make up for it, their friends organized an Animal Crossing wedding so that there was still a ceremony to attend.

Since then, players have been sharing their own anecdotes of in-game events including birthday and much more. Birthday parties seem to be the most common type of event, but seeing how creative Animal Crossing players can get, we’ll probably see more than that in the future.

Players will have even more opportunities for these occasions next month when two new events come to New Horizons. Whatever items you used to decorate these events with, however, you’ll have to obtain them legitimately now that the item duplication exploit has been patched. Fortunately for you, there are still plenty of ways to make a lot of money in New Horizons.

You can check out some of the best examples of those below to help you plan your next social gathering in New Horizons.