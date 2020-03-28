Power Rangers Fans Are Creating Amazing Costumes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo fans everywhere are enjoying the latest hit on the Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though many aren't content with just wearing the looks that are already included in the game. That's why plenty of cool designs have hit the internet, and if you're a fan of the Power Rangers franchise you happen to be in luck, because fans have already created costumes from your favorite seasons of the show, and we've collected some of the best ones in one handy dandy place. Whether you're a fan of Mighty Morphin, In Space, Lost Galaxy, S.P.D., or other seasons in the show's history, you'll probably find something you'll want to add to your own game ASAP.

We've seen quite a few of the older seasons pop up, though there isn't a lot of RPM or Mystic Force yet, so here's hoping some of those start to show up soon. As for new seasons, we'd love to see some Beast Morphers make it into the game, so fingers crossed.

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can find the official description below.

"Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!