Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fans, Meet Your Perfect Otaku Villager

When it comes to Animal Crossing, there are some neighbors you want more than others. The game's original villagers remain big commodities for fans, and they will do whatever it takes to persuade the characters to join their little island. Of course, the newly released Animal Crossing: New Horizons has added new quirks to its fan-favorites, and one of them has made Wendy the perfect otaku neighbor.

So if you want to have any late-night Naruto marathons, you better call Wendy over. She may want to watch Gundam instead, but the aqua sheep is down for anything anime!

The secret was revealed shortly upon Animal Crossing's big release. The game went live last weekend thanks to Nintendo, and Funimation began its campaign to turn Wendy into the game's most-wanted neighbor after revealing her otaku interests.

"Have you ever been watching a live-action show and said to yourself, "This needs more robots?" Boom. Anime's got your back," she says in-game during one conversation.

"Robots that are people. Robots that are dogs. Robots that are buildings, bicycles, beach balls, houseplants... Is that stuff happening in boring live-action shows? Didn't think so. Anime's got you back, lambkins."

Clearly, Wendy takes her duties as an anime lover seriously, and she will spread the gospel of mech wherever she can. Funimation is already enamored with Wendy, so the only question Animal Crossing fans have now is when will this geeky sheep get her own OVA?? And if you know what is best for the fluffy otaku, you will get her a slew of nerdy in-game items like the actual Godzilla statue which you can buy for a mere 5,000 Nook Miles.

How badly do you want Wendy to move to your island after seeing her love for anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

