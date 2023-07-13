Studio WIT President Addresses the Future AI and Anime

These days, it seems like AI is everywhere you look. The tech field is cropping up no matter where you turn whether it is art or finance. Of course, AI has found itself in turmoil with creative communities as many take issue with the technology's willful data collection. The anime industry isn't exempt from this talk, and now, the president of Studio WIT is speaking out on the issue.

The whole thing came up to George Wada, the current president of Studio Wit, during his recent trip to Anime Expo. It was there the executive appeared on stage to discuss his team's future projects, and a fan question put AI on the spot. When asked if the tech could work with anime moving forward, Wada had this to say:

"At Production IG and WIT, we think we can collaborate with [AI] to do our work. The industry is overworked, so if it can provide some help to keep us from being overworked, maybe it can help change the working environment for the better."

As you can see, Wada's take on AI and anime is fairly relaxed. The producer doesn't seem too threatened by the field, but that take is pretty unique. It seems a number of workers in anime have take issue with anime whether they work on key animation, coloring, character design, or background scenery. Wada is right in saying the industry is overworked, so AI could relieve some of that congestion... but that treatment misses the point.

After all, the anime industry and its thin condition have been a problem for years. Workers are not paid living wages, and many are roped into truly unhealthy schedules with overtime required. In order to live, workers are running themselves ragged working, and some do choose to leave the field. This situation has prompted the overworked conditions in anime, and obviously, AI cannot fix it.

As AI continues to grow, only time will tell how it interacts with the arts. Creators across the globe are fighting for their artistry, and the automation in AI has become their top enemy. So while Wada may be unbothered by AI at the moment, that may not always be the case.

What do you think about the future of AI and anime? Does AI and artwork rub you the wrong way or...?