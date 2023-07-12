Anime Critics Round Up the Best Anime of 2023 So Far

It is hard to believe that 2023 is halfway done. As summer vacation carries on, the world is beginning to look back at what all this year has brought. For anime fans, that means looking at a lot of good shows, and now a ranking from Japan's biggest review site is outing the best series of 2023.

Well, the best of the year so far. We still have a busy fall season to go, but for now, this year's anime offerings have duked it out with critics online.

Filmarks, a popular review site in Japan, recently released its list of the top anime in 2023 so far. A ton of familiar titles made the cute as both new and returning shows were counted by critics. But if you thought Oshi no Ko was going to take first place, you can think again!

The list put Skip and Loafer at the top as the romantic comedy has been a huge hit in Japan. The ranking went on to put Golden Kamuy season four in second place ahead of Oshi no Ko. Fourth place was given to Heavenly Delusion while Tsurune season two took home fifth place. The rest of the top ten spots were then assigned to the following: Vinland Saga season two, Bungo Stray Dogs season four, Demon Slayer season three, Doctor Stone: New World, and finally The Dangers in My Heart.

You might be surprised by some of these picks, but of course, anime fandoms differ across the world. Oshi no Ko and Vinland Saga charged ahead as critic darlings this year, and while they held water in Japan, other shows were reviewed higher. Golden Kamuy continued to sit well with audiences in Japan thanks to its historical angle, and new shows like Heavenly Delusion took fans by surprise with its unnatural plot. So if you have been on the fence about watching any of these top-ranking shows, we recommend you binge these anime ASAP!

