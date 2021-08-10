A Popular Board Game Is Now Crowdsourcing Its Own Anime

✖

The last two years have been wild across the board, and board games have become an unexpected champion in that time. While many were locked down during the pandemic, board games became a point of entertainment, and the industry is doing well for itself in 2021. And now, it turns out one popular game is hoping to crowdfund an anime film for its fans.

The report comes from Madaraushi, a tabletop developer that made the popular game Mountains of Madness - Summit of the Evil Gods. The Japanese board game has developed a dedicated following thanks to its supernatural flair. And as it turns out, the company is crowdfunding resources to make a short film inspired by the game.

According to the campaign, the anime short will be about ten minutes long, and it will help bring Mountains of Madness to anime audiences. From that point forward, Madaraushi wants to develop a few TV anime geared around the RPG title. At this point, storyboards for the film are underway, and a script is being penned. But as you can imagine, the crew is far from fleshed out.

For those curious about this game, Mountains of Madness takes inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft's work. The writer penned a book At the Mountains of Madness years ago, and this scenario is adapted loosely by Madaraushi. But to be clear, this Japanese game has no connection to Mountains of Madness by Robb Daviau and Miguel Coimbra if you were curious.

If this game gets an adaptation, it will be one of the newest board games to get an anime makeover. Video games and mobile apps have been adapted by production houses time after time, but board games have never excelled in that arena. But if this crowdfund goes through, Mountains of Madness might be the project that opens the floodgates. So if we can get a Warhammer anime, well - we'd be down!

What do you think about this pitch? Are there any board games on your shelf that need anime adaptations?

