Suspected Arsonist Terrorizes L.A. Anime Convention

Going to an anime convention should be the highlight for fans, but the acts of one criminal left scores of Anime Los Angeles attendees feeling out of sorts this weekend.

According to reports, the annual event was plagued on Sunday morning by a suspected arsonist. The culprit, who has been described as an “obsessed stalker” by one of the victims, lit up seven cars in a hotel parking lot over the weekend before being arrested.

Just being 2:00 a.m., footage from the parking garage at Azure Hotel & Suites caught the suspect walking up to a specific parked car. The night manager on shift at the hotel during the incident told ABC News the security reel shows “a man walk up to the main vehicle, pour two cans of gasoline all over it and then [flick] a match on it.”

This infuriates me!

Want to know why women have a fear of rejecting guys?

This right here! My friend Julia rejected a guy who was obsessed/stalked her and THIS is what happened. He lit her car on fire and caused 7 cars in total to burn in the parking lot during Anime LA. 😡 pic.twitter.com/uU4WM1PsPR — Bonnie Gordon (@BonnieBellG) January 14, 2019

The car targeted belongs to a well-known cosplayer Julia Moreno Jenkins. The fan says her car was singled out and “set on fire by an obsessed stalker” who she has known about. After the arsonist set fire to Jenkins’ vehicle, the flames spread out of control and quickly moved to other neighboring cars. The hotel was evacuated shortly after as a precaution, forcing hundreds of attendees onto the streets as firefighters responded to the call.

As reported by ABC, the cars affected by the arson “were partially melted and charred” when all was said and done. Jenkins’ vehicle was taken by authorities to investigate, but it appears the culprit has already been apprehended. Jenkins spoke with Kotaku and confirmed the suspect was taken into custody after she and her husband positively ID’d her stalker from the hotel’s security footage.

For now, Jenkins is hoping to raise enough money to replace her car. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the cosplay cover the cost.