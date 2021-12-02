Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Explores One of Yami’s Darkest Moments

Yu-Gi-Oh likes to live a quiet life, and the anime’s fandom is more than happy to follow along. While the series thrives on television and with its trading cards, Yu-Gi-Oh fans keep things low-key most of the time. The only fans who break from this rule are cosplayers which is for the best. These artists put forward some incredible looks, and one fan is now going viral thanks to their impressive look.

The cosplay itself comes from Instagram user yami_no_cosplay which is an apt name. Last month, the fan spent October honoring Yugi Muto with cosplays, and one of their final ones explores Yami’s dark side.

“Yami playing the orichalcos is one of my favorite moments, one because Yami acting smug and evil is hot but also because of how dramatic and intense it is! Like he was really struggling and didn’t know what to do, plus the orichalcos stone on his necklace was messing with him (though he should’ve yeeted that thing) and it was just like wow.. the hero of the story can mess up too. But I love a character with flaws who makes mistakes because it’s realistic and super interesting. And the episodes after where yami is just depressed and regretful of what he did, missing Yugi and all were such good character moments.. I love drama and tragedy and season 4 was all of that. I don’t care if it makes no sense, it’s entertaining and gives me feelings which is all I want,” they shared.

As you can see above, this Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay definitely captures this moment. Yami can be seen in front with his Duel Disk poised while Yugi pleads with the spirit. While Yami might be a powerful duelist, he lacks the moral compass that Yugi delivers, so their relationship can be tense. This dynamic is shown beautifully in this cosplay, and yami_no_cosplay puts it best with, “In this house we love season 4 and Yami being emotional over missing his partner.”

Yu-Gi-Oh may have been marketed as a kid’s show back in the ’90s, but Yami is most definitely a hero for older audiences. His complicated history and morality is as fun to explore as it is scary. If you remember the character differently, it might not hurt to check out the anime’s first few seasons. Just, be warned – there is a good chance you will get sucked in!

What do you think about this fan’s take on Yu-Gi-Oh? Would you ever consider cosplaying at your favorite duelist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.